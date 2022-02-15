Michael Flynn appointed Walsall head coach

Walsall have appointed Michael Flynn as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since leaving fellow Sky Bet League Two side Newport in October 2021.

During his time in South Wales, Flynn guided the Exiles to two play-off finals but came up short on both occasions.

Flynn, who replaces Matthew Taylor on a deal until 2024, told Walsall’s website: “I can’t wait to get going.

“It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me.

“I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness. I am going to make sure that that is throughout the football club.

“I know Jamie (Fullarton) is really big on that, and again that was one of the principles that I was really impressed with, so I can’t speak highly enough of him on that.

“We have a very vocal group of supporters and we want to try and get more feet inside the stand on match days and we can only do that by winning games.

“I am sure that with them behind us and with everyone pulling in the right direction, we will have a good end to the season.”

The Saddlers sit six points above the relegation zone in 18th position.

Flynn’s first game in charge will be away at league leaders Forest Green on Saturday.