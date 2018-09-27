Michael Jordan watches PSG beat Reims

There was some extra stardust at the Parc des Princes, where NBA legend Michael Jordan watched Paris Saint-Germain preserve their 100 per cent record in Ligue 1.

PSG have teamed up with Jordan, a partnership which will see the French giants wear the basketball Hall of Famer's brand logo – "Jumpman" – on their kit during the Champions League this season.

And six-time NBA champion Jordan, 55, was in the stands on Wednesday as PSG defeated Reims 4-1 in Paris to make it seven successive wins to open their Ligue 1 defence.

Jordan was presented with a new shirt by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and fittingly it had 23 printed on the back – a number made famous by the American during his time with the Chicago Bulls.