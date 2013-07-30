Michu: Bony signing allows me to flourish

The Spaniard was utilised as the club's main striker in many games last year as he scored 18 Premier League goals in his debut season.

But the 27-year-old prefers to play in a support role and feels the Ivory Coast striker's arrival means he can improve his record this campaign.

"I scored more goals when I played behind a striker last season. It was important for Swansea to bring in a top striker and Bony is a super player," he said.

"I like that position because I can move around and the centre-backs are looking for the striker and not me. I can arrive late from the second line and score goals.

"It was important for Swansea to bring in a top striker and Bony is a super player. We're pleased he has joined and he will try to help us. He has scored a lot of goals in the past."

The Welsh outfit have also boosted their options with the arrivals of Jonjo Shelvey, Alejandro Pozuelo and Jose Canas as well as the loan signing of Jonathan de Guzman for a second season.

And Michu believes the competition is a bonus for the squad and nobody is sure of a starting berth.

"We will be stronger this season. It's good that the level of the team is going up because we have a lot of new players," he continued.

"We are really competitive now and it's difficult to start in this team. The squad is much stronger with the likes of Wilfried, Jonjo, Alejandro and Jose. We have four competitions this year and it will be a hard season for us.

"We are stronger this year with the new players. No one is guaranteed a place to start the season. We are all trying to impress the manager and training really hard. That level is higher now."