Michu not thinking about Swansea exit
Michu has stressed that he does not want to leave Swansea City, despite reported interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.
The attacking midfielder won his first cap for Spain in their 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Friday.
Michu, 27, has proved a shrewd acquisition by Swansea manager Michael Laudrup, scoring 27 goals in 56 appearances since his £2million move from Rayo Vallecano in July 2012.
The Spaniard's form helped the Welsh club to the League Cup last season and his recent call-up from the world and European champions has increased speculation surrounding his future at the Liberty Stadium.
Still, Michu - who penned a new four-year contract with Swansea in January - has no immediate desire to move on.
"I am not thinking about that at the moment," he told Marca.
"I am enjoying myself very much at Swansea.
"It's a modest team but we are competing in Europe (in the UEFA Europa League) and we already won a title last season, the first in the club's history."
Michu is in Spain's squad for Tuesday's final qualifier against Georgia in Albacete, which Vicente del Bosque's side require just a point from in order to seal their spot at Brazil 2014.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.