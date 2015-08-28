Michu still not part of my plans if he stays – Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has revealed that, even if the club fail to sell outcast Michu before Tuesday's transfer deadline, the forward will not force his way back into contention at the Liberty Stadium.

Michu proved a revelation when, after completing a £2million move from Rayo Vallecano, he scored 18 Premier League goals in his debut season, earning his solitary Spain cap as a result.

However, injuries halted his momentum during the 2013-14 campaign and an unsuccessful loan spell at Napoli followed last term.

For a man who was arguably one of the hottest properties in English football at one stage, Swansea have found it particularly tough to offload Michu, but his exit remains a priority for Monk in the coming days.

"We are still negotiating," Monk said on Friday. "It's ongoing and we hope it gets resolved sooner rather than later.

"It's possible he could still be here after Tuesday's deadline but he's not part of my plans."

Discussing Michu's fall from grace, Monk added: "After his first season he had injuries which halted his progress.

"He's a great professional - he tried to come back and could not get back to where he was.

"This league changes so quickly and things come on.

"It was his decision last season to try something new. It has not worked out as he would like.

"But now we are a different animal and he does not fit in our plans."