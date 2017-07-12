Middlesbrough close in on Braithwaite deal

Middlesbrough are on the verge of signing Denmark international Martin Braithwaite from Toulouse for a fee of just under £9million.

The Teessiders scored the fewest goals in the Premier League last season and were duly relegated, with Garry Monk tasked with returning the club to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Bolstering his attacking options has been a priority for Monk and striker Braithwaite – who scored 11 Ligue 1 goals last term – is expected to join in the coming days.

Several Premier League sides, including West Ham, were keen on the 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I know some will be surprised by this choice - and he did have several offers from a couple of top-10 clubs in both Germany and England, including a big offer at the last minute - but none have offered a complete package like Middlesbrough," a source close to Braithwaite told Omnisport.

"Martin is impressed by the team's commitment to an immediate Premier League return, commitment to excellence and the overall elite set-up of the club.

"Everyone from the president down to the coach went above and beyond to sign him. He expects to not only get back up right away, but to be in the top half of the Premier League in the next three years."