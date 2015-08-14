Middlesbrough pounce for Nugent

Middlesbrough have signalled their intent to get out of the Championship this season with the signing of David Nugent from Leicester City.

Nugent has agreed a three-year contract at the Riverside Stadium after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the two clubs, and the 30-year-old will look to replicate his promotion with Leicester in 2013-14.

During his time at the King Power Stadium Nugent scored 49 goals in three seasons at Championship level, something Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka will hope to see more of as Boro look to bounce back from play-off final disappointment in May.

"I am delighted that David has agreed to join us because everyone knows what a good player he is," Karanka told the club's official website.

"We have worked really hard to bring David to the club and everyone can see that we have not had to spend a crazy amount of money to bring him here. It's important to get the right players at the right price.

"The good thing is that David wants to join us and believes in our project and this club. I believe we are signing a very good player."