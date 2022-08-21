Middlesbrough sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz on loan
By PA Staff published
Middlesbrough have added to their forward line by announcing the signing of Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan from Fulham.
The 21-year-old made 28 appearances as the Cottagers secured promotion back to the Premier League last season.
Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year.
“He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.”
