Midfielder Mount may make match against Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could make a remarkable comeback from injury to face Liverpool on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, a key figure for boss Frank Lampard so far this season, looked set for a spell on the sidelines after limping off against Valencia on Tuesday night.

Mount was on the end of a late challenge from former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin and replays showed he could have suffered some serious damage.

However, asked if Mount could be fit for the showdown with the leaders at Stamford Bridge, Lampard said: “He has got a chance.

“We saw the image of the tackle which made it look really bad. Hopefully it is not so bad.

“We are trying to get him moving today, it is one that I will have to call later on before the game.

“We are trying, the good thing about Mason is his attitude is so good that he will give everything to play for this club. We will have every opportunity to try to get him there.

“There was a lot of swelling, it didn’t look the best. We won’t take any risks, there is a bigger picture but we will do our best.”

Mason Mount was injured against Valencia (AP)

Lampard is also boosted by the return of France midfielder N’Golo Kante following a spell out with an ankle injury.

“It’s a boost, we know the importance of him for any team that he plays in,” added Lampard.

“The question is how fit he is. He has had a long time out now since the back-end of last season. He has played a couple of games, but you can’t count that as much because he missed pre-season.

“It’s great to have him back in and around us.”

N’Golo Kante is back to boost Chelsea (PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to return from his Achilles injury next week, having finally ended speculation about his future.

The teenage winger, a target for Bayern Munich last season, this week signed a new five-year contract to the delight of his manager.

“I spoke to Callum in pre-season when we were away in Dublin,” said Lampard.

“Pretty much as soon as I got the job I made contact with him and made him aware I want him to be part of the plans.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is in Frank Lampard’s plans (PA)

“He’s a young lad who has come through the academy, the club have worked hard with him, and he has worked hard to get one foot in the first team.

“For me it felt like it was what everyone wanted. I made it clear I wanted him at the club because I believe in his talent.

“Now that a five-year contract is signed it is where the hard work really starts for him.

“He has got everything we are trying to bring, we know the talent he has that he has shown on occasions in the first team when he has had his opportunity.

“I think there is a lot more. It’s pure hard work that will get him there.”