Midfielder Ruben Neves set to miss out as Wolves prepare to take on Brighton
None of Wolves’ injured players are fit enough to return for the visit of Brighton.
Midfielder Ruben Neves has returned to training this week but is not deemed to be fit enough for the weekend.
Winger Daniel Podence (foot) and defender Max Kilman (ankle) also continue to miss out.
Brighton are boosted by the return of Yves Bissouma from suspension for the trip to the midlands.
Jeremy Sarmiento has been ruled out by a hamstring problem but it is hoped that Tariq Lamptey will be back from a knee problem.
Shane Duffy has been struggling with a thigh issue but he could be ready for a bench role.
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Boly, Marcal, Semedo, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Hoever, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, McGill, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Offiah, Bissouma, Duffy, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, March, Lallana, Leonard, Caicedo, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.
