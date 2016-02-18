Midtjylland hero Onuachu 'expected more' from Manchester United

Ebere Paul Onuachu was less than impressed with Manchester United after his goal secured Midtjylland a stunning 2-1 win over their last-32 opponents in the Europa League.

The champions of Denmark fought back from a 1-0 deficit to make sure they would have the upper hand in the tie ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

Memphis Depay gave United the lead in the 37th minute, but Pione Sisto hit back to ensure Midtjylland went in level at the break by grabbing an equaliser right before half time.

Onuachu then turned out to be the hero for the home side, with the second-half substitute placing a low shot beyond goalkeeper Sergio Romero in the 77th minute to complete a superb comeback from the hosts.

"I think I expected more from them but we gave them what they didn't expect," he told BT Sport.

"We gave our best and got the result."

Midtjylland have already knocked one Premier League team out of Europe this season.

Jess Thorup's squad eliminated Southampton in the Europa League play-offs in August last year, holding their opponents to a 1-1 draw on English soil in the first leg before completing a 1-0 victory at home.

A similar result against Manchester United on February 25 will send them through to the last 16 of the competition, and Onuachu feels they must be positive in their approach.

"I'm looking forward to the return leg, hopefully we're going to get something," the forward added.

"We've come out as the Danish champions, we beat Southampton and we'll give it our best against United.

"Hopefully we will [win], we just have to be positive. It won't be easy but we'll give our best."

Rasmus Ankersen echoed Onuachu's words, telling BT Sport: "We're not happy just winning one game. We go there without pressure."