Mignolet hopeful over starting spot

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet expects to regain his place against Manchester United and is eager to fight for his spot if he misses out.

Jurgen Klopp handed Loris Karius two starts in the Premier League before the international break, with Liverpool beating Hull City and Swansea City.

It remains unclear as to who will get the nod at Anfield on Monday, but Mignolet hopes he is back after making a decent start to the season.

"I look at the positives and expect and hope to play against United," he told a news conference.

"I can still take confidence from my good start in the league. At Arsenal, Tottenham and against Leicester [City], I was important to the team with some good saves."

Klopp's men have won five of their opening seven league games and sit just two points off top spot.

Mignolet said he would continue fighting for his place if he misses out on a start against United, who are sixth in the table.

"I don't know what the coach will decide," he said.

"I can just make sure I'm ready 100 per cent. Whether I play or not, nothing will change my preparation. It is not in my character to not give 100 per cent."