Mignolet shrugs off Valdes, Liverpool link

Belgium international Mignolet has kept just one clean sheet so far in the 2014-15 campaign, most recently conceding late on in the Merseyside derby in a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville have led the criticism of the 26-year-old.

The Anfield club has been linked with former Barcelona custodian Victor Valdes, but Mignolet said he is not bothered by the reports.

"If I had to look into all the players who are linked with Liverpool, then there would be another team on the pitch. Every week there would be a different 11 playing," Mignolet said, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

"If you play for a big club, you have to accept that is the way it is, but I don't read anything into that.

"I am here to play my game and to do my best every week. I can only work hard in training, be positive and make sure I play well."

Mignolet claimed the only expectations he has come from his own ambitions,

"The only pressure is what you put yourself under. What is pressure? Pressure is what is happening in Iraq at the moment where there is a war. That is pressure," the 14-time international said.

"We are football players and we are here to do our best. I can only do my best, work hard in training, be positive and confident and believe in myself. That is the only thing I can do."

The ex-Sunderland shot-stopper did concede the Reds' defence - which has conceded in the 90th, 88th, 120th and 90th minutes in their past four respective outings - were continuing to work on their deficiencies.

"We're not happy with some of the goals we've conceded in recent games," Mignolet said.

"But we've worked hard on things. We want to do better and that showed against Everton.

"We worked on it during the week and I think it showed. Everyone was organised and spoke a lot with each other.

"Everyone was loud on the pitch and showed the authority that was asked of them. From that perspective, there were a lot of positives to take."