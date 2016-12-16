Mignolet tells Karius to move on from Liverpool axing

Simon Mignolet said no individual is bigger than the club as the Liverpool goalkeeper urged team-mate Loris Karius to learn from his axing and move on.

Mignolet came in for Karius on Wednesday, keeping a clean sheet in Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League victory over Middlesbrough, after Jurgen Klopp finally lost patience with the German shot-stopper.

Karius paid the price after some high-profile mistakes in matches against West Ham and Bournemouth and widespread criticism.

There is no timeframe on a return to the starting XI for Karius but Mignolet said things can change quickly.

"The goalkeeper position is not an easy one," said Mignolet, who is expected to retain his place for Monday's Merseyside derby at Everton.

"No individual is more important than the club and the only important thing is the club.

"Obviously, for Loris, it won't be nice, but he is capable and professional enough to learn from it.

"You have to be mentally strong to deal with it. In football things can change very quickly, with an injury or illness. You have to stay professional, keep your head down and work hard on and off the pitch. Stay focused, which is not always easy, especially as a keeper.

"As a striker you can come on to help the team as a sub at certain moments, but as a goalkeeper, you normally have to wait for your chance [to start] and just try to be ready."