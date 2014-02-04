Mignolet: Training with SAS makes me better

The Belgium international moved to Anfield from Sunderland ahead of the 2013-14 campaign, and has kept seven clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances so far this term.

And Mignolet believes that going up against Suarez and Sturridge - who are the top-flight's most prolific strike pairing with 37 league goals between them this season - is helping his development.

"It's nice to play against them day in, day out on the training pitch because they make me better as a goalkeeper," the 25-year-old said.

"As a goalkeeper, I see it every day and I know what they can do to the opposition.

"If you go one v one against either of them, then as a goalkeeper you learn lots of things from them.

"I also know what other goalkeepers are in for and the quality Daniel and Luis have, and together it is unbelievable."

Mignolet went on to say that the life of a keeper can sometimes be tough, although he believes this is merely an occupational hazard.

"Not all things always go your way and you have to accept that," he added.

"That's what you are going to get as a footballer. I just try to do the things I'm asked to do.

"I just try to stay as focused as I always am, relax and make sure I can help the team out whenever I can."