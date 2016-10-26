Mignolet wants 'fair' Karius battle

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet hopes his battle with Loris Karius for the number one spot is a "fair challenge".

The Belgian has lost his place in favour of Karius, the German who joined in a £4.7million deal from Mainz in the off-season.

Mignolet, 28, said he had no plans to settle for being second in the pecking order at Anfield.

"I don't want to be a number two, that's clear. I want to play," he told UK newspapers.

"I will never give up fighting firstly because that's not in my character, to just give up.

"Secondly because I am not in a situation where I can sit on the bench. I'm 28 years old and I want to play week in week out.

"So I'll work hard and I'll never give up - giving up is not what I want to do. I see it as a challenge that I can overcome. So hopefully it will be a fair challenge based on performances put in on the pitch."

Jurgen Klopp has given his backing to Karius, who has been largely untroubled to start his Liverpool career.

Mignolet refuses to accept suggestions his fate is sealed, saying: "I don't want to think about that. It's not in my character.

"I will always support the team and the club. That's why I am a Liverpool player and I am grateful for the support I get from the fans. It's always nice to see and hear they are behind you."