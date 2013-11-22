Mignolet warns of Everton's Belgian duo

The trio started for Belgium in their 3-2 defeat to Japan, but will be on opposing sides when Liverpool and Everton meet in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.

And Mignolet believes Mirallas and Lukaku, who combined for Belgium's first goal in Brussels, will need to be kept quiet if his side are to secure three points.

"Lukaku is a physical presence and he's a good player. He's strong on the ball and he tries to finish," he told Liverpool's official website.

"They've also got Mirallas, who is playing very well at the moment. I'm sure they will be up for it."

Despite the threat of his countrymen, though, Mignolet went on to urge his team-mates to concentrate on their own performance rather than worrying too much about Everton.

"We're more focused on ourselves than on the opposition," he added.

"All our defenders know about the strikers in the Premier League. They analyse these kinds of things. If they come to me and ask for advice (on Lukaku and Mirallas) I'll definitely give it to them."

Liverpool have not lost a Merseyside derby in all competitions in their last six meetings, with their last defeat to Everton coming in October 2010.