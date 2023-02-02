Miguel Almiron reveals his boots have been held together by glue since October

Miguel Almiron wouldn’t be anywhere without Neil Stoker.

Newcastle United’s Paraguayan forward hadn’t scored more than four goals in a single Premier League season before 2022-23.

Away at Tottenham in October, Almiron struck his sixth of the campaign to seal a 2-1 victory. In doing so, however, he split his left boot down the middle from the laces to the toe.

He went straight to Stoker – part of the club furniture for 33 years as a steward first and since 2000 as the kit man – desperate to extend the life of his wheels and his own stunning form.

“My lucky football boots had opened up like a sandwich,” Almiron tells FFT, drawing an invisible line down his foot. He still sounds a little distressed even now, sat opposite us in mid-January at the club’s mid-upgrade Darsley Park training ground.

“I told Neily that he had to do something because I’d scored again! He’s a genius – somehow he stuck it back together with glue and they’re still going strong. I just hope they’ll last me the season. Then I’ll sign them and give them to him as a present.”

The boots Almiron is so superstitious about keeping in tact? Some fluorescent Puma Ultra Ultimates.

Should they survive, presenting them to Stoker certainly won't be the first time he has surprised someone with something football-related.

Indeed, at the age of 15, the Paraguayan got a River Plate tattoo on his back and broke the news to his mum on Christmas Day, hoping she wouldn't get too angry due to the festive season.

"Ha, that’s right," Almiron confirms to FFT. "I’ve always liked River and when I was 15 I decided to get a tattoo.

"I knew she would be furious, so I told her at Christmas during Medianoche [a meal that starts just before midnight on Christmas Day] when everyone was eating and enjoying themselves. I thought, if everyone’s happy, maybe she won’t want to ruin Christmas!"