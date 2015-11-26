Mihajlovic abandoned me but Montella is the best, says Ferrero

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero says AC Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic abandoned him, but is happy with how it worked out after eventually landing Vincenzo Montella as his head coach.

Mihajlovic left Samp after just under two years in charge to join the San Siro side in the close-season and was replaced by Walter Zenga, who lasted less than half a season under Ferrero before being sacked.

Montella – who lost his first match in charge 1-0 at Udinese - takes his new side to Milan in Serie A on Saturday, leading Ferrero to discuss his past and present head coach.

"I am very fond of Sinisa, before the game I will say Ciao and may the best man win," the president told Sky Italia.

"Coaches are like wives, though. He has found another and has abandoned me. But I am a lucky man because I found Montella and he is the best.

"Certainly in Montella I have found someone who has a great desire to do well. He is showing that he wants to work and build, plus he is a great motivator."

Sampdoria are down in 12th in the table, while Mihajlovic's Milan are four points better off in seventh spot.