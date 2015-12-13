Mihajlovic blames refereeing decisions for Milan draw

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic feels his team's disappointing 1-1 home draw with Serie A's worst side Verona was partly due to refereeing decisions.

Although Carlos Bacca gave the Rossoneri the lead seven minutes into the second half it proved short-lived, with Luca Toni levelling from the spot five minutes later after Nigel De Jong was sent off for bringing down Leandro Greco.

Mihajlovic highlighted two goals Milan saw disallowed for offside and felt his side also should have been awarded a penalty, with the home team jeered off by the San Siro crowd at the final whistle.

"I understand the fans, they are right to complain and I am sorry for them and the club," Mihajlovic told Mediaset Premium.

"You've never seen me talk about referees, but you can't not mention certain things, because for the last two games we've been seriously damaged.

"You cannot disallow two goals for offside incorrectly and there was also a clear penalty on [Giacomo] Bonaventura. We had our chances and were also stupid to concede that goal."

Speculation about Mihajlovic's future is likely to intensify despite Milan only having lost once in 10 matches, with Cesare Prandelli reportedly being lined up to take over.

"The team scored two valid goals, created three clear opportunities in the first half and another three or four after the break," Mihajlovic said.

"We are not playing against the youth team, but against another Serie A side, so we can't carry on like this.

"We kept pushing even down to 10 men and had 18 shots on goal. What more can we do?

"It's not the first time this has happened with the referees. I cannot talk about referees, but that doesn't mean I'm stupid."