Mihajlovic condemns 'unacceptable' Milan performance

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has voiced his anger with his side's performance in Sunday's 2-1 away defeat at the hands of Atalanta and has consequently put his team in a training retreat until next week's game against Juventus.

Luiz Alberto converted a penalty early on to give Milan the lead, but Mauricio Pinilla levelled the scoring in the 44th minute with an acrobatic overhead kick, before Alejandro Gomez helped Atalanta to victory after the break.

Mihajlovic was not impressed with Sunday's display and has taken action in an attempt to get back on track in Serie A.

"Two points in four games in unacceptable," the Milan coach said at a news conference. "I apologise to the fans and I take the responsibility.

"We will now go into a training retreat until the situation improves. I warned the team that things had to go differently. We now have to look over our shoulders and we face Juve next. Nothing can be taken for granted in football. We have to play with the right attitude.

"We are going into a training retreat to sort things out and try and find a solution. If after 31 rounds of the Serie A season I am still here saying the same things it means that there are weaknesses. There are clearly areas that even with training and commitment we're not able to improve.

"If you don't fight, you cannot win. We weren't determined or spirited enough. The match speaks for itself and it's pointless repeating the same things. We were lucky to take the lead but we then should have stepped things up a gear and killed off the contest. We didn't do that and it's not the first time this season."