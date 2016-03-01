Mihajlovic delighted with Menez and Balotelli in Coppa win

AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic heaped praise on Jeremy Menez and Mario Balotelli after his team's 5-0 demolition of Alessandria in the Copa Italia semi-final second leg.

Menez and Alessio Romagnoli scored two apiece, with first-leg goalscorer Balotelli also on target in a dominant San Siro triumph.

Balotelli and Menez drew particular praise from Mihajlovic, who explained to Rai: "They're two important players, but they're not good physically.

"'Balo' and Menez did well, but you can see that they're far from top condition."

Mihajlovic was not bothered by Balotelli's lack of celebration after his goal as Milan made it 12 games unbeaten in all competitions by wrapping up a 6-0 aggregate success.

He said: "Balotelli's non-celebration? I can't recall Mario ever celebrating after a goal. I've said that he must change his attitude, but he ran and sacrificed himself for the team.

"He's still not in shape."

Milan will face city rivals Inter or holders Juventus – who meet on Wednesday with the latter 3-0 up after the first leg – in the Rome final in May, offering the Serb his first chance of silverware with the club since arriving from Sampdoria.

"It was important to get to the final," he said. "It was also important to have the right attitude, win by a big margin and give those who have played less some minutes.

"We're happy, we haven't been in the final for 13 years and we've achieved our first objective of the season. When the game comes round we'll try to win.

"Would we rather face Inter or Juventus? I don't care. If I have to pick one I'll say Juve, because if Juventus win the Scudetto we can play for two trophies, the final of the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa."