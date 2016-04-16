Mihajlovic departure disappointed players - Brocchi

Cristian Brocchi acknowledged some players were disappointed with Sinisa Mihajlovic's departure from AC Milan and knows it will take time to make his mark on the squad.

Following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Serie A leaders Juventus, Mihajlovic was sacked on Tuesday and Brocchi appointed as his replacement until the end of the season.

The 40-year-old admitted several members of the squad were upset to see the Serbian leave, but he has taken heart from the overall attitude shown in training since.

"A change in coach has an impact on the squad and it was only to be expected that some of the players were left disappointed by the decision in the first few days," said Brocchi.

"I was also close to Mihajlovic because we had a fantastic relationship. I therefore understood this initial situation.

"But I have since seen players really eager to listen, work and focus. I sense a desire amongst them to achieve something important."

Brocchi had been in charge of the Milan youth team since 2014 and is excited to get his first taste of senior coaching.

He knows it will take time to make an impact on the squad, but wants to see gradual improvements, starting against Sampdoria on Sunday.

"Working with men rather than youth players, and players with experience, is much harder, but even an adult needs to be shown confidence and needs to be taught," said Brocchi.

"I have spoken to nearly every member of the squad individually. With this in mind, we can lay the foundations for a process that won't be easy, but exciting and challenging.

"I would be out of mind if I thought Milan would take to the pitch on Sunday and immediately play the football I have in mind.

"No one can work miracles in the space of a few days and revolutionise a team that has worked with a different coach and in a different way. But I want to see us move five per cent closer to how I want us to play and what I have asked the players during the training.

"No player should think as an individual, but as a team. The biggest thing tomorrow is to put Milan first. I want those who start or those who come on to show me that playing for Milan means everything."