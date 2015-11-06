Mihajlovic hails Lopez response to Milan axe
Sinisa Mihajlovic says Diego Lopez will have every opportunity to win back his place from teenage prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma.
AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has backed Diego Lopez to recover his form and challenge 16-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma for the number one jersey at San Siro.
Highly-rated goalkeeper Donnarumma has displaced the former Real Madrid man for Milan in recent weeks, starting the last three Serie A games.
Lopez - an unused substitute in those encounters - has since been confirmed to have been suffering with tendonitis in his left knee, Milan stating this week that the 34-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines as he receives treatment.
"I have already said I rate him highly, but lately I didn't think he was in top form," Mihajlovic said of the Spaniard.
"He has been a real man, however, playing through the pain and not looking for excuses. We will wait for him to come back.
"But I won't take anything away from Donnarumma. He is a jewel for Milan and the future of Italian football who is playing well."
Milan have turned a corner of late, picking up maximum points from their last three Serie A outings, although the likes of Keisuke Honda and Luiz Adriano have had to settle for spots on the bench during that time.
Of the pair's recent struggles to hold down a place in the side, Mihajlovic added: "A player at Milan has to be happy. If he is unhappy, he is free to leave.
"Honda, if I recall, has played. No one here is indispensable. Everyone is important and part of the squad. When you are given a chance, you have to make sure you are ready. All this passes through training as well.
"In football, with injuries and suspensions, there are possibilities to play. If a player doesn't play much, he has to get angry with himself and not the coach.
"I am sorry for Luiz Adriano because [Carlos] Bacca is making the difference. I want to congratulate Luiz Adriano though because he is doing really well when he comes off the bench.
"His two goals have given us six points. I won't forget it. He's an important player, who is conducting himself well and training with a great desire."
