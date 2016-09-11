Mihajlovic: Hart could have done better

Sinisa Mihajlovic was quick to defend Joe Hart but admitted the England goalkeeper "could have done better" with Atalanta's equaliser as Torino slumped to a 2-1 defeat in Bergamo.

Debutant Hart flapped at a corner with his side leading 1-0, allowing the hosts to equalise and then go on to win 2-1.

Mihajlovic, however, claims he does not see anger as a solution to such problems, particularly when his players have otherwise followed his gameplan.

"[Hart] made ​​a good save on the corner, but he could have done better," he told the media after the defeat.

"With my players, though, I do not get angry for a mistake, but when the boys do not do what we prepare in the week.

"There were individual errors, and, of course, the fewer you make, the more chance you can win."

Mihajlovic believes those mistakes can be ironed out, with Lorenzo De Silvestri also culpable as he conceded a decisive penalty.

"They are individual errors we have paid for, not team errors," he told Sky Italia. "All the goals that we have conceded are derived from this.

"It is easier, in my opinion, to fix these kind of flaws compared to fixing the team, having also changed the game system. We need more concentration."