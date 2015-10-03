Mihajlovic: Napoli clash could define AC Milan's season

Sinisa Mihajlovic believes Sunday's clash with Napoli could be a season-defining game for AC Milan.

Mihajlovic has made an unspectacular start to life at the club with his team having taken nine points from six games to lie in 11th place in Serie A.

Napoli are one place better off and the Serbian is aware of the importance of the San Siro meeting.

"There are certain matches that can change a season and tomorrow could be one of those," he said. "Napoli are in good form and I hope that coming up against the likes of [Gonzalo] Higuain is an extra source of motivation for our defence.

"If we carry out what we’ve worked on then we can do well. In training we have worked on both phases in attack and defence. The players know what is required of them.

"Napoli are a very organised side, with one of the best attacks in Europe. However, they do have weaknesses and we will have to exploit them.

"It’s not enough to be called Milan to win. You have to earn it out on the pitch. If we don’t match our opponents in terms of fighting spirit, then we won’t go anywhere. But if we play like we know how, then we can beat anyone."

Former Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has been training with the club this week following his release from Schalke but Mihajlovic will not rush a decision over whether to offer the Ghanaian a contract.

He said: "Boateng has arrived at Milanello and we will see how he trains and does. In January we will then make a decision."