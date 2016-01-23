Mihajlovic rues Milan profligacy

Sinisa Mihajlovic voiced his frustration with AC Milan's 2-2 Serie A draw against Empoli as he feels they had the opportunities to take all three points.

Milan twice went a goal up via Carlos Bacca and Giacomo Bonaventura, but failed to hold onto their lead on each occasion and eventually had to settle for a share of the spoils following Massimo Maccarone's second-half equaliser.

"We came here to win and we're disappointed not to have achieved that because when you take the lead twice like we did, you have to go on and win the match," Mihajlovic said.

"We should have done better on a couple of counter-attacks, but we were not clinical enough and we weren't accurate enough with our final passes."

Mihajlovic acknowledged Empoli deserved a point, but feels things could have gone differently had the referee awarded them a penalty.

"I think the final result is a fair one, but we had a clear penalty which was not seen by the match officials and we would have killed off the encounter with the score at 3-1," he added.

"There is however no shame in drawing here at the Castellani. Empoli are one of the in-form teams at the moment. Apart from Juventus, a host of other sides have struggled at Empoli much more than us."