Mihajlovic scoffs at Belotti's reported €90m valuation

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has ridiculed suggestions his star player Andrea Belotti would command a €90million transfer fee.

The in-form hitman has scored six goals in his last four matches for club and country and is apparently closing in on a new deal at Torino that would include a release clause reported to be €90m.

Manchester United have been touted as a potential destination for the 22-year-old, with the Premier League giants not new to spending significant sums on individual players, having broken the world transfer record to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford in August for a reported €105m.

Mihajlovic, though, scowled at the mention of such inflated figures and rubbished the idea Belotti would command a similar fee.

"If there is a team that wants to pay these figures then fine, but they are exaggerated," he told reporters. "These valuations aren't real.

"I don't believe that any player can be worth €90m or €100m, in the cases of Belotti and Pogba. If they were, they would be able to score four goals per game and win by themselves.

"If I played these days rather than 20 years ago, I would also have been valued at €100m for my characteristics.

"If one day Belotti leaves, the most important thing is that we would rebuild the team with the money that we would get for him.

"But hopefully he will stay for at least as long as I am at Torino."