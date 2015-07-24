Mihajlovic unable to shed light on Ibrahimovic situation

As speculation continues to mount surrounding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to Milan, head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is unsure over the likelihood of such a move.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed two years with the club, winning Serie A in 2010-11 before moving onto current employers Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

The Sweden international has had a stellar three years in the French capital, winning Ligue 1 on each occasion and completing the domestic treble in the most recent campaign.

However, rumours have begun to circulate that he could be set for a switch back to San Siro, although Mihajlovic was unable to shed much light on the situation.

"I don't know what will happen with Ibra," he said.

"We have a great team and we will do well no matter who arrives at the club."

Milan are due to take on Inter in the International Champions Cup in Shenzen on Saturday, and Mihajlovic hopes to get off to a positive start against the club's fierce rivals.

"I would like to get used to winning the derby straight away," he said.

"I expect improvements in every area, even when it comes to character.

"You don't play in derbies, you win them.

"Let's try to win one straight away, it will not be easy but we are Milan and we always have to play to win."