Mikel not interested in January move to Everton

John Obi Mikel has dismissed any suggestion he could leave Tianjin Teda in January, after Everton were linked with a move for the Nigeria captain.

Midfielder Mikel brought a 10-year association with Chelsea to an end 11 months ago when he left for the Chinese Super League.

The 30-year-old made 13 CSL appearances last season, scoring once, as Teda finished 13th, two places but nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Everton have been linked with a move for Mikel when the transfer window opens next month but, despite admitting the competition "lags behind the Premier League", he insists he is happy in China.

Mikel told Tianjin TV: "I don't know from where such a rumour could come, but this story is untrue.

"I want to stay in the CSL and play for Teda. I'm sure there will be lots of speculation about me as the transfer window nears but it is a false rumour.

"The CSL lags behind the Premier League, but their level is still quite high. I believe more matches will help me get in shape for the 2018 World Cup.

"I just hope to stay injury free next year and have an amazing season with Teda."