Milan avoid UEFA ban in FFP punishments.

Serie A giants AC Milan will not be banned from UEFA competitions for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, providing they are able to break even in two-and-a-half years' time.

Milan were suspended from this season's Europa League, only to have the punishment overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in July.

Following that ruling, European football's governing body has now handed down a "proportionate disciplinary measure" via its Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body.

Milan will have €12million of their revenues from the 2018-19 Europa League withheld and will be restricted to registering 21 players in squads for UEFA competitions over the next two seasons.

If the club are not break-even compliant by June 30, 2021 they will be banned from UEFA tournaments in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Once again, Milan have the option of appealing their punishments before CAS.

Gennaro Gattuso's side were knocked out of this season's Europa League on Thursday when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Olympiacos.