Milan clubs should merge, says agent Raiola
The only way Milan and Inter can return to former glories is by merging into one team, according to football agent Mino Raiola.
The Milan rivals are two of the most successful teams in Serie A history and among the most prestigious clubs in the world.
However, both clubs have struggled in recent times and neither made the UEFA Champions League for the 2014-15 campaign.
Inter and Milan have continued to struggle domestically this term with the former sitting 10th, one spot above their neighbours on goal difference.
Raiola has now suggested that only a drastic step of creating one Milan team can solve their respective problems.
In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: "AC Milan and Inter should merge. In the past they've been the richest clubs in the world but they never managed to survive without [Silvio] Berlusconi or [Massimo] Moratti.
"Only London nowadays can afford to have several top clubs at the same time, and even there they suffer.
"Either a Chinese man comes, one of those entrepreneurs that will soon buy all the most important assets on the planet and says 'I'll buy AC Milan, put a lot of money and become world champion' or the Milan clubs will not be able to thrive on their own."
