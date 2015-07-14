Milan coast to another friendly win

New Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic saw his side coast to another 5-1 victory in their second pre-season friendly on Tuesday, as fifth-tier Legnano were dispatched with ease.

Mihajlovic's reign at San Siro began with a 5-1 win over Alcione last Friday, and goals from Andrea Poli, Alex, Hachim Mastour, Keisuke Honda and Simone Verdi ensured a repeat five days later in Solbiate Arno.

Davide Anelli gave Legnano a shock lead 10 minutes in, but Milan were so dominant that it was merely a case of when, not if, they would equalise.

Poli levelled six minutes before the break and his goal opened the floodgates, as Milan surged into a 3-1 advantage at half-time thanks to a towering header from Alex and a stunning 25-yard strike from teenage prodigy Mastour.

Mihajlovic predictably made a host of changes at the interval, and it was one of his substitutes who extended their lead shortly after the hour, as Honda deftly lifted the ball over the Legnano goalkeeper.

Verdi then rounded the scoring off 18 minutes from time as Milan coasted to another comfortable win, with Mihajlovic now able to concentrate on what is sure to be a much sterner test as the Serie A side travel to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon on Saturday.