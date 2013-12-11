Milan confirm Honda will arrive in January

Japan international Honda has been a long-term target of the Serie A club, with a move in the previous transfer window failing to materialise despite much speculation.

However, the 27-year-old, whose contract with CSKA expires at the end of 2013, has finally agreed a switch to San Siro, and will join Massimiliano Allegri's side in January.

"Now we can talk. From January 3 2014 Keisuke Honda will be a Milan player," Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani said.

"We had already set out a contract but put it to one side."

Galliani does not know whether Honda will be registered in time for the visit of Atalanta - which marks Milan's first game back after the upcoming mid-season break - but is confident that the playmaker will feature against Sassuolo on January 12.

"It will be difficult as he is a non-EU player," Galliani added.

"And I don’t know if he can already play from January 6 against Atalanta.

"Later he will make his debut away to Sassuolo."

Honda has made 126 appearances so far for CSKA, scoring 28 goals.