Milan confirm Robinho departure

Brazil international Robinho has been released from his contract at Milan one year early.

The 31-year-old forward joined Santos on loan in August 2014 after falling out of favour under Milan head coach Filippo Inzaghi, and he is expected to sign permanently with his boyhood club now he is a free agent.

Robinho's return to Brazil produced 12 goals in all competitions, form that has earned his a place in Brazil's provisional squad for the forthcoming Copa America.

"Milan and Robinho have resolved consensually the contract between the Brazilian player to the Rossoneri club until 30 June 2016," the club confirmed on Wednesday.

"The contract is terminated on June 30, 2015, and Robinho will be free from contractual obligations from 1 July 2015.

"AC Milan thanks Robinho. He has made a significant contribution, in terms of goals and performance.

"Although the relationship between the club and the Brazilian are terminated one year prior to the natural expiration of the contract, Milan does not forget the contribution of quality given by Robinho."