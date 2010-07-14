Milan keen to cash in on Huntelaar

According to reports in Italy, the former Real Madrid forward has been offered to clubs in England for €12-14 million with Spurs supposedly leading the race for his signature.

The White Hart Lane outfit are set to embark on their first Champions League campaign next month, and Spurs manager Harry Redknapp has looked to move on strikers Robbie Keane and Roman Pavlyuchenko in order to freshen up his frontline.

Sir Alex Ferguson has already revealed this summer that he had plotted to take Spain talisman David Villa to Old Trafford, and it is thought the Scot is on the lookout for another forward to partner prized asset Wayne Rooney in the Red Devils’ attack.

And now Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani has further fueled rumours of a possible move to England for the Dutchman, by insisting he will need to be sold if Milan are to secure the signature of primary target Lukas Podolski.

"Podolski will arrive only on one condition - Huntelaar will be sold to the Premier League and this will open up new economic scenarios for us," Galliani told Sky Sport Italia.

A possible move to either Old Trafford or White Hart Lane could be held up by the two Premier League clubs’ pre-season calendars, with both United and Spurs embarking on tours of the USA in the coming days.

