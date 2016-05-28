Milan metro reopens after false alarm over suspect package

The Milan metro service has reopened after a station was closed following the discovery of a suspicious package that proved to be a false alarm.

The incident occured just hours ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the city's San Siro stadium.

Security personnel at Cadorna station confirmed to Omnisport that the building was evacuated and two lines suspended after packages were left unattended on an interior stairwell.

The station is close to one of the fan festival sites set up for Saturday's final.

Uncomfirmed local reports claim the packages turned out to contain baby gifts.

Services are now up and running as normal ahead of the match, which is due to kick off at 20.45 local time.