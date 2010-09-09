Milan poised to unleash strikeforce at Cesena

In the first round of games before the international break, Milan thumped Lecce 4-0 at home but that was before the late transfer window signings of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robinho.

Promoted Cesena managed a battling 0-0 draw at last term's runners-up AS Roma in their first outing and may now have to come face to face with Ibrahimovic, Robinho, Ronaldino and Alexandre Pato all at once.

"The coach decides but I reckon all four of us can play upfront together," Brazil's Pato told reporters.

Owner Silvio Berlusconi's sudden decision to open Milan's coffers after a year of frugal spending followed a drab pre-season under new coach Massimiliano Allegri and the gradual realisation that the existing squad was not up to scratch.

The new policy contrasts markedly with rivals Inter Milan, bidding for a sixth straight scudetto this term following last season's stunning treble success.

Inter owner Massimo Moratti has opted to stick with the squad which won the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup titles - minus Mario Balotelli - but the season-opening 0-0 draw at Bologna was a slightly stale affair.

"We decided that buying just for the sake of it wasn't worth it," Moratti said. "The squad is not old. We won everything not 10 years ago but two months ago."

New coach Rafael Benitez made no secret of the fact he wanted reinforcements but also acknowledged that unlike his time at Liverpool, the clubs not the managers buy players in Italy.

The Spaniard will be glad to have a home game on Saturday against an Udinese side who have similarly failed to strengthen and are among the favourites to struggle this term especially after a 1-0 home defeat by Genoa first time out.

Roma, who visit Cagliari, also play on Saturday because of next week's Champions League games.

Juventus can only dream of such appointments following last term's seventh place finish and a 1-0 defeat at Bari in their opener despite almost a whole new team of signings.

New defenders Armand Traore and Leandro Rinaudo, recruited after the Bari game, could play at home to coach Luigi Del Neri's former side Sampdoria on Sunday with fit-again Vincenzo Iaquinta and Alberto Aquilani also available.

