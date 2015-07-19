Milan will be ready for Serie A season - Mihajlovic

Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic insisted his team will be ready in all aspects of the game for the start of the Serie A season, despite losing to Lyon on Saturday.

Mihajlovic and Co. lost their first real test of the pre-season against Ligue 1 outfit Lyon, who emerged 2-1 winners thanks to Alexandre Lacazette at Stade de Gerland.

Lacazette netted the winning goal 10 minutes from time, after Andrea Poli had cancelled out Nabil Fekir's first-half opener in Lyon.

While the result was not ideal, Mihajlovic said he is happy with Milan's preparations, with new signings Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano still to be introduced.

"We knew that they were further ahead in pre-season preparations compared to us and we also changed system," said Mihajlovic.

"It's never pleasing to lose, but I can say I'm satisfied with the work we've done at this stage. We interpreted the game well, but we could’ve done better and we will do better.

"There are players who aren't yet in the right shape, but we tried to replicate some of the things we tried out in training.

"Milan will be ready physically, technically and tactically for the start of the season. The players who have yet to arrive, like Carlos Bacca, Luiz Adriano, Jeremy Menez and Cristian Zapata, can make the difference."