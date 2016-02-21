Milan will make life hard for Napoli - Mihajlovic

AC Milan will seek to make life hard for Napoli in Monday's Serie A clash, coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has pledged.

Napoli will leapfrog league leaders Juventus and return to the top of the table with a victory, but Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Mihajlovic noted that since Milan lost 4-0 at home to Napoli in October, their results have improved and the team has improved their consistency.

"If the table were to be calculated on our results since the last meeting with Napoli, we would be in third place," said Mihajlovic.

"There has been consistency in our results and we have been doing well.

"It’s an important match tomorrow, and like I have said, the second half of the season has to be one in which we turn the situation around.

"Napoli will be determined because a win will take them above Juventus and top of the table again.

"Napoli are a strong side and deserve to be respected, but if we play like we know how, we can make life hard for them."

Mihajlovic added that he would enjoy battling with Napoli's star striker Gonzalo Higuain, who has hit 24 goals in 25 Serie A matches.

"I would love to be a part of this match and mark Higuian, that would be a great duel," the former defender said.

"It will be a storm and we have to come through it. I have complete faith in my team."

Mihajlovic revealed that Alessio Romagnoli will only be fit enough for the bench as he has been suffering from the flu, while Luiz Adriano has a thigh strain.

"We have prepared for this match like we always have done. We have done nothing different," said Mihajlovic.

"These matches are easier to prepare for from a motivational standpoint. Tactically speaking, we have trained as we always have done.

"Everyone has trained well this week. I am happy with my team and long may it continue, whatever happens tomorrow."