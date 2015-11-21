Milan without Bertolacci for Juve trip

Andrea Bertolacci has been ruled out of Saturday's blockbuster clash between AC Milan and Juventus due to injury.

Bertolacci missed Milan's goalless draw with Atalanta before the international break because of a muscle problem but the Italian midfielder was hopeful of being fit for the trip to Turin.

However, Bertolacci was unable to recover in time and is subsequently absent from Milan's 24-man squad as Sinisa Mihajlovic's men look to move five points clear of Serie A holders Juve, currently in seventh position.

"Apart from Bertolacci and [Nigel] De Jong, we have a full squad available with the exception of the long term absentees [Mario] Balotelli and [Jeremy] Menez. We will see about [Carlos] Bacca," Mihajlovic told reporters.

Juve have fitness concerns of their own but captain Gianluigi Buffon, Mario Mandzukic and Stephan Lichtsteiner are all set to face the 18-time Italian champions.