Milan would welcome back Ibrahimovic 'with open arms'

Milan president Silvio Berlusconi says Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be welcomed back to San Siro "with open arms" were he to return from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sweden captain has been linked with leaving the Parc des Princes - MLS and Milan both reported as potential destinations - with his contract due to expire in 2016.

The 33-year-old spent two seasons with Milan, where he won the Scudetto, and would bolster a front line already strengthened with the likes of Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano.

Speaking after Milan's Coppa Italia success against Perugia on Monday, Berlusconi also made reference to Ibrahimovic's outburst against referees last term in which he appeared to criticise France, although the Swede later clarified it related to football matters only.

"If Ibrahimovic wants to come to Milan, we would welcome him with open arms," he told reporters.

"Ibrahimovic has had a very difficult stay in France because of his sentence that caused a negative reaction among the French public."

Alessio Romagnoli and Andrea Bertolacci have also strengthened Milan's hopes of challenging for the title this term during Sinisa Mihajlovic's debut campaign at the club.

"I decided to invest because we have to get back to the glories of the past," Berlusconi added.