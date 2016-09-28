Milik can match Lewandowski - Reina

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina feels Arkadiusz Milik has the potential to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Robert Lewandowski.

Milik joined Napoli from Ajax in a deal worth €32million to fill the void left by Gonzalo Higuain following the Argentine's move to Juventus, and he has made an impressive start to life at the Stadio San Paolo.

The 22-year-old netted a double in the 4-2 Serie A win over AC Milan and also scored twice against Bologna and Dynamo Kiev, and Reina has little doubt he will have a hugely successful career.

"Lewy has more experience than Milik and has won more trophies, but Arek has a great future ahead of him," Reina told the official UEFA website.

"I am convinced he will soon be a key player for Napoli. It will not be easy for him to reach Lewandowski's level, but he does have the potential to do just that.

"There are six or seven years between them, so I think Arek will have to be patient. When he has matured more and is 25 or 26 years old, we will see what he is capable of.

"But I have no doubt that he will do well at Napoli and will continue to grow both as a player and a person. I am sure he will have a fantastic career."