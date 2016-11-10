Milik cleared to return to Napoli training

Arkadiusz Milik has been cleared to return to training with Napoli just over a month after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Poland striker suffered the injury while on international duty in October and was substituted at half-time as Adam Nawalka's side beat Denmark 3-2 in World Cup qualifying.

Milik underwent surgery 24 hours later and was expected to spend a lengthy period on the sidelines.

However, the 22-year-old will have a ball at his feet again sooner than expected after positive news emerged from his latest check-up.

"Arek can start running with the ball and continue the muscle strengthening according to the rehabilitation program," a statement on Napoli’s official website confirmed.

"As scheduled, this morning Milik has a follow-up visit to Professor Mariani at Villa Stuart, accompanied by Napoli's medic, doctor De Nicola.

Milik had made an impressive start to his Napoli career prior to his injury with seven goals in nine appearances in all competitions since arriving from Ajax in August.