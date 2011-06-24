Military team's trio face match-fixing probe

Last week, South Korean officials banned 10 players for life as part of a probe into the most embarrassing scandal since the professional league was established in 1983.

Military prosecutors have summoned three Phoenix players, while another from K-League rivals Chunnam Dragons has also been arrested, according to Yonhap news agency.

The K-League's anti-corruption probe has also led to several gambling brokers being arrested. Those found guilty face up to seven years in jail.

The players caught so far have been charged with taking money in exchange for helping their teams lose two matches in April.

Eight came from the Daejeon Citizen team alone, with one player accused of receiving 120 million won ($110,600) before sharing it with team mates.

The scandal has also been linked to a player found dead last month in a hotel room. Yonhap reported a suicide note had been discovered referring to the match-fixing ring.

State-run sports bookmaker Sports Toto has stopped taking bets on games at the request of K-League club owners, while the government has threatened to terminate funding for sports leagues tainted by match-fixing.