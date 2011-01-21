Milito doubtful for Udinese trip

Serie A leaders AC Milan are unlikely to bring in any more players during the January transfer window after talks to take Genoa defender Domenico Criscito, Sampdoria left back Reto Ziegler and Cagliari midfielder Andrea Lazzarri broke down.

"I think we'll stay like this, at the moment there are no agreements. We thought the requests were excessive but if the chance arises, we'll take it," Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani, who has already signed Antonio Cassano from Samp, told reporters.

Striker Filippo Inzaghi will be included in Milan's Champions League squad in case he makes a quicker than expected recovery from what was thought to be a season-ending knee injury, Galliani added.

Milan could be without defender Thiago Silva for Sunday's home clash with Cesena after he missed Thursday's Italian Cup last 16 win over Bari with an intestinal problem.

Inter Milan striker Diego Milito, who looked back to top form after a series of niggles, is doubtful for Sunday's match at in-form Udinese after yet another thigh strain.

A club statement also said injured duo Julio Cesar and Wesley Sneijder were still working away from the squad in training so their return to action looks some way off.

After a dreadful start to the season with Rafa Benitez, the champions have won five games in a row in all competitions under new coach Leonardo and have rocketed up to fourth spot in Serie A, just six points behind Milan with a game in hand.

Genoa hope to wrap up the signing of former fan favourite Abdoulay Konko from Sevilla in time for Sunday's game at Chievo, the club said in a statement.

A move for Cagliari's Italy World Cup goalkeeper Federico Marchetti, who has not played all season after being dropped by the Sardinians for asking for a transfer, is also looking imminent after a string of errors from current No.1 Eduardo.

"If the player fancies it, and I think he does, he will go to Genoa," Cagliari president Massimo Cellino told reporters.

AS Roma, whose sale process continues to drag on with talks still going on with several unnamed bidders, meet Cagliari on Saturday with centre-back Nicolas Burdisso suspended and Adriano injured with a broken humerus bone.

Juventus travel to Sampdoria on Sunday with Amauri set to wear a facemask to protect a broken nose.

The striker will be forced into action given Juve's crippling injuries and the lack of a new arrival upfront after Udinese's Antonio Floro Flores opted to join Genoa earlier in the week and interest in Diego Forlan and Luis Fabiano cooled.