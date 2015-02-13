Millen: Palace confident at fortress Selhurst

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers saw his side's Premier League title hopes dealt a fatal blow in south London in the penultimate game of last season, as the visitors gave up a three-goal lead to draw 3-3.

Rodgers' team then put in arguably their worst performance of this campaign at Selhurst Park in November, when they were beaten 3-1.

Liverpool are in good form heading into Saturday's FA Cup fifth round tie, though, having lost just one of their last 13 top-flight games - a 3-0 reverse at Manchester United on December 14.

However, Palace assistant Millen hopes his side can take advantage of any lingering bad feeling Liverpool's players have towards Selhurst Park.

"Liverpool are playing a different formation and they're a different team [from November] but we've got to take confidence," said Millen.

"The last two times they've come to Selhurst, they struggled.

"We know this is going to be a tough game, Liverpool are playing well so they've got a real threat going forward, but we realise where we are now it's been a while since we got to the fifth round and sixth round.

"The beauty of the cup is there and we're keen to get through."