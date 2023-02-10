Millwall manager Gary Rowett is full of admiration for the club’s supporters: ‘The fans are a little misunderstood’

Stereotypically, Millwall is a club which has often been associated with hooliganism, the fans depicted as notoriously violent through fictional films, such as The Football Factory and Green Street.

However, according to Millwall manager Gary Rowett, this couldn't be further from the truth.

Arguing the case for the Millwall faithful, Rowett argues to FourFourTwo that these stereotypes are unjust. While they support the club vehemently at the home ground The Den, as fans of many clubs do, Rowett suggests they have also displayed their empathetic nature on more than one occasion in recent years.

"You can’t help but admire and love our supporters," Rowett explains. "The Den has always been the ultimate fortress, as the fans make it such a hostile ground to visit.

"When you speak to players and managers of other clubs, you hear how intimidating it can be to play here. There’s an old-school atmosphere around the place. The fans are a little misunderstood as well.

"I’ve seen them get behind other clubs and help to raise money for rival supporters who’ve fallen ill. They spot a good cause and get behind it. I think the world of them."

Millwall are also well-positioned in the Championship, too. Sitting in eighth but with games in hand on teams around them, and only a point off of the play-offs, Rowett believes making the top-six is certainly an achievable target.

From thereafter, Premier League football could always be a possibility - the club has never played in the rebranded top tier of English football.

"Our ambitions are simple – we don’t want to sit and stagnate," he says. "Automatic promotion wasn’t necessarily a target at the beginning of the season, but we were always looking at the top six and have been in the mix.

"We all have big dreams, but those can only be realised if we improve every day in little ways. Being competitive at the sharp end of the league is the aim. Rival teams can spend double what we can, but we try to do things our way: with our culture, togetherness and fans right behind us."