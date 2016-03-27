Milner considering international retirement

Liverpool winger James Milner could be set to quit England after Euro 2016 in France.

Milner was excluded from the team that beat Germany 3-2 in dramatic fashion on Saturday, though he remains in the mix to take on Netherlands for what would be his 58th cap in Tuesday's international friendly.

But should Hodgson stay in charge after the tournament and want to pursue a younger squad, Milner said he is prepared to take a step back from the national team.

"I don't know really, I can see pluses and minuses for both and you probably get criticised either way whichever way you take it," he said when asked if he would be tempted to walk away from international football before being forced out.

"I think that is a conversation I will probably have with the manager at the start of next season.

"I don't want to be travelling around and not really contributing and being a good tourist. I want to contribute and if the manager sees I have a part to play then great and if not it is better for me to set aside and let younger guys travel around.

"I have been in four tournaments and built up a lot of caps and a lot of experience. Travelling around now I can help the younger guys. It's beneficial for a younger guy to come in and travel around.

"That's a conversation I will have with the manager and see where he sees me and if I am going to take on a lesser role it is probably better for someone else to step up."