Milner pulls out of England squad

James Milner has withdrawn from the England squad to face Spain and France due to injury.

The Liverpool midfielder missed Sunday's defeat to Crystal Palace with a hamstring problem but had been named in Roy Hodgson's squad for the friendly matches this Friday in Alicante and next Tuesday at Wembley.

The Football Association confirmed the news before adding that no replacement will be called up in Milner's stead, meaning Hodgson's midfield options for both matches are restricted to Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Michael Carrick, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana, Jonjo Shelvey and Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had initially played down the severity of the problem the former Manchester City man sustained in the Europa League win over Rubin Kazan.

"He had not the best moment with his muscle," said Klopp last week. "But he's an experienced player, and it was nothing serious and in this moment he can train."